Thane Crime Branch on Monday nabbed the main accused in the 2015 Malvani hooch tragedy that claimed over 100 lives from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Arrested king-pin Dharmendra Jivbali Singh Tomar alias Sanjay Singh is accused of supplying chemical that was responsible for preparing the poisonous hooch.

On the run for last two years, the accused was arrested after the officials raided his hometown in Rajendra Nagar, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media people, Thane police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that accused Sanjay Singh has already confessed to the crime during the interrogation by the law officials.

The accused will now be handed to the Mumbai Police for further inquiry.

Malvani hooch tragedy incident dates back to June 2015, where at 100 people lost their lives and more than 120 were admitted to the hospital after consuming adulterated liquor.

It is alleged that the hooch that Malwani residents were drinking had ethyl alcohol diluted with water.