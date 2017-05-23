At least 80 shops were gutted after a major fire broke out in the city’s Chandani Chowk area on Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.

“A fire call in a saree shop was received at 10 PM, following which 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” a fire official told IANS.

It took over four and a half hours to douse the flames.

No one was injured in the blaze. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police has started a probe.