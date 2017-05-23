Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, who had scheduled a visit to Shabbirpur village in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, alleged that her request to take course of the clash-hit area in a helicopter has been snubbed off by the city’s District Magistrate (DM).

While addressing the media in the city, Mayawati said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to divide the state on the grounds of caste and religion. She further blamed BJP for the recent clashes that took place between the Dalits and upper caste Hindus, Thakurs.

Aiming cannons at Yogi Adityanath-led UP Government, Mayawati said that her request to visit Saharanpur via helicopter was turned out by the DM, adding that they need a nod from their CM first.

Mayawati said, “Now, I am going by road to Saharanpur. If anything happens to me or my party member BJP government will hold the responsibility.”

Since BSP party and his members have never taken law into their hands, the party will travel by road, she added.

On the other side, shunning the allegations made by Mayawati, BJP said that the former Uttar Pradesh CM should avoid caste politics and work with the ruling government to bring peace to the state.