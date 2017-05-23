On Tuesday, a court in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district awarded life sentence to former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Prabhunath Singh who was said be a close aide to Lalu Prasad Yadav in Ashok Singh murder case.

Last week, MP Prabhunath Singh along with two of his brothers was convicted over the killing of a Janata Dal MLA Ashok Singh.

The killing had taken place around 22 years back in 1995.

The accused were put into custody after a ruling was passed by the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Surendra Sharma passed a ruling where they were held guilty and were later sent to Hazaribagh central jail.

Arguing the matter in the court, the lawyer said that the erstwhile JD MLA, Ashok Singh who was the MLA if Masrakh in Bihar’s Chapra district, was killed in an attack at his house.

The prosecution in the court said that the attack involved vast use of bombs and indiscriminate firing with the convicts.

The case was filed by the statement given by the widow of the slain MP, Chandni Devi.