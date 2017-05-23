The unrest pertaining in Jammu and Kashmir just doesn’t seem to come to an end anytime soon. In recent, the students of a school situated in Pulwama clashed with security forces present in the area on Tuesday morning.

The students from the Government Higher Secondary School Pulwama had clashed with the security forces present in the main town of Pulwama demanding the release of their schoolmates who were arrested by the forces last night in a raid.

As per sources, the massive protest erupted in the area after the forces had thrashed the protesting students.

Witnesses present at the time of the incident said that a few vehicles were also vandalised by the protestors at the Main chowk in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

The protesting students also blocked the roads bringing the whole traffic to a halt.

Previously, on May 11, a t least 14 people, including four students and 10 policemen, were injured after students clashed with security forces in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Police said security forces used maximum restraint to ensure that no protesting student suffered any serious injury.

Currently, the Indian Army hails its Major, Nitin Leetul Gogoi of 53 Rashtriya Rifles, who had tied a Kashmiri youth to the Army vehicle last month as a human shield as a counter to the stone pelting carried by the locals.