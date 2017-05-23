The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that it will be opening the route between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir by June this year. Residents now travelling from Noida towards South Delhi will save around 45 minutes in commutation.

After the inauguration, the Botanical Garden Metro station will become the first interchange station in the NCR (National Capital Region).

Not only will the Botanical-Kalkaji provide interchange between the Line 3 (Noida City Centre – Dwarka Sector 21), it will also connect Noida to important south Delhi locations like Nehru Place, Kalkaji and Hauz Khas.

“The projected interchange load at Botanical Garden station, as per the Detailed Project Report ,will be around 97,780. At present, nearly 14,000 passengers use the station every day. The station has a total parking area of about 1,420 sq metres, with a capacity to hold about 400 vehicles,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

With interchange facility at Hauz Khas, the commutation time between Noida and Gurgaon will be significantly reduced. Currently, travelling from HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon to Botanical Garden in Noida takes around one and a half hours.