An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, Sukhoi SU-30 with two people on board went missing on Tuesday after it lost radio and radar contact with control room base camp in Tezpur in Assam.

The Air craft which went missing, took off from Tezpur camp before the control room reported it had lost contact with it. As per their reports the aircraft lost contact 60 km north of Tezpur.

The Sukhoi aircraft took off at 9:30AM and went missing near Doulasang area of Arunachal Pradesh, border area between India and China.

Sources have revealed that the aircraft which was manned by two pilots last made contact with the control room at 11:30AM. The aircraft was on a routine training mission.

On March 15, a Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force had crashed during a training sortie in Barmer, Rajasthan.

Tezpur Air force station is located at 172 km from the China border.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)