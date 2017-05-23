The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed another charge sheet against former parliamentarian Naveen Jindal and others in connection with the alleged irregularities pertaining to the Urtan North Coal Block in Madhya Pradesh.

Taking cognizance of the charge sheet, the court issued summons to Jindal, three individuals and the Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) company, asking then to appear on September 4.

The CBI has chargesheeted the accused under criminal conspiracy and cheating sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).