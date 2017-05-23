In a major attempt to target infiltration exercise of terrorists, the Indian Army on Tuesday said that it has targeted and destroyed Pakistani military posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a 24-second video clip released by the Indian Army, it can be seen how the bombarding is being done to destroy Pakistani posts.

The Army has claimed that it has decimated several Pakistani military posts along the LoC.

“The Pakistan Army has been providing support to armed infiltrators … In recent actions in Nowshera (border sector of Rajouri district), we have caused damage to Pakistan army posts,” Major General Ashok Narula said.

The attacks conducted by the army are very recent, said Major General Narula.

#WATCH Pakistani posts destroyed by Indian Army in Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir) pic.twitter.com/whrWb0wMfg — ANI (@ANI_news) May 23, 2017

“Punitive fire assaults are being undertaken across the LoC. This is part of our counter-terror strategy. So that the number of terrorists (in the state) is brought down and Kashmir youth do not tread a wrong path,” Major General. Narula said.

This move by the Indian Army can be seen in-retaliation to recent ceasefire violation Pakistan that took place on on May 13 along the Line of Control (LoC) of Nowshera sector of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, at least 2 civilians had died and 3 other injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in Nowshera sector.

(With Inputs from IANS)