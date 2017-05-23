Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi was felicitated by the Indian Army after he tied a Kashmiri man to the bonnet of his jeep and took him around to deter stone pelting at his troops and election staff. Major Gogoi has been honoured with the Army chief’s ‘Commendation Card’ for his ‘sustained efforts’ in counter-insurgency operations.

However our netas have raised their voices against this. JD(U) Sharad Yadav on Tuesday said that the decision by the Indian Army would further increase tension in the Valley.

Sharad Yadav said, “Even before the probe in the case is complete, such an act by the government will further aggravate Kashmir situation.”

Jammu and Kashmir Police is also carrying out a criminal probe in the matter. Sharad Yadav has also been trying to organise a conference on Kashmir with the support of the other opposition parties.

PDP leader Nizamuddin Bhat also spoke in the similar tone and said, “If he has been awarded for doing that act then it is not proper.”