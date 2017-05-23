A day after Army felicitated Major Nitin Gogoi who allegedly tied a Kashmiri protester to his jeep’s bonnet as a ‘human shield’, J&K Police on Tuesday said that it will continue to investigate the officer for the charges leveled against him in the FIR.

Maintaining that the FIR against the army officer is still active and needs to be followed with a complete inquiry, Munir Khan, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir speaking to a news agency said, “the investigation will be done and its result will be shared,”

“Whatever comes out of the investigation is a separate matter, but an investigation will take place and it will be seen what is right and what is wrong,” he added.

The Army on Monday conferred the officer Major Nitin Gogoi with Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card for his contribution to counter-insurgency operations in J&K.

The incident came to light when a 16-second video surfaced showing an army jeep carrying a Kashmiri tied in front of the jeep as the army convoy passed through Gundipora village of Beerwah in the troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Major Gogoi of 53 Rashtriya Rifles allegedly had decided to use a stone pelter as a ‘human shield’ when an angry mob attacked the five-vehicle convoy he was escorting after by-election duty in Srinagar.

The man tied to the jeep identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar was later handed to the local police after the army convoy found a safe passage out of the area.

The incident has caught the attention of the entire nation with mixed reactions coming for and against the army.

The Indian Army confers Commendation Card at the highest level of officers for gallantry or distinguished service or devotion to duty performed either in operation or non-operational areas.

The ceremonial coronation of Major Nitin Gogoi comes at a time when the Army is facing an inquiry and protests by the human rights groups.