Hours after the Indian Army on Tuesday decimated several Pakistani military posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the operation to curb militancy from across the border, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said that the government supports army’s action which “will bring peace” in the troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaitley took to Twitter to express his support saying that, “Indian Army is taking pre-emptive and measured actions to counter terrorism in the valley & disengage Pak posts across LoC supporting infiltration.”

Jaitley further says that the “Government supports the actions of Indian Army across LoC” adding that such operations are required “to ensure peace in J&K.”

Earlier in the day, Major General Ashok Narula while talking to the media after Army destroyed Pakistani posts along LoC in Nowshera accused Pak Army of providing support to the infiltrators in their bid for the cross-border incursion.

“The Pakistan Army has been providing support to armed infiltrators. In recent actions in Naushera in Rajouri district, we have caused damage to Pakistan army posts” said Major General Ashok Narula.

“Punitive fire assaults are being undertaken across the LoC. This is part of our counter-terror strategy. So that the number of terrorists (in J&K) is brought down and Kashmir youth do not tread a wrong path,” added Maj. Gen. Narula.

Government supports the actions of #IndianArmy across LoC. Such actions are needed to ensure peace in J&K. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 23, 2017

As the Indian Army sends a strong message across the border to Pakistan and its army, a score of political parties have supported the initiative by the Indian Army.

Congress leader, RS Surjewala said that he salutes the valour and courage of Indian Army for destroying Pak posts which were abetting infiltrators from Pakistan.

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu, took this opportunity to hit out on the Opposition saying, “Opposition were asking for proof, now evidence is there very much, let them see that evidence also.”

Opposition were asking for proof, now evidence is there very much, let them see that evidence also: Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu pic.twitter.com/s2FyQReShW — ANI (@ANI_news) May 23, 2017

Meanwhile, Pakistan despite a 16-second video that shows a Pakistani post being bombed and decimated to rubble by Indian Army refutes any claims of their bunkers being damaged along LoC in Nowshera.

The official spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces, Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said, “Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along LOC in Naushera Sec and firing by Pak Army on civilians across LOC are false.”

The tension between India and Pakistan along the LoC has considerably accelerated in the last six months along with repeated ceasefire violation and cross-border militancy.