Spiritual leader and self-proclaimed Godman Chandraswami who allegedly played a key role in lot of Indian scandals and financial scams during the 90’s took his last breath on Tuesday at the age of 66.

Reports suggest that Chandraswami was suffering from a kidney disease and was undergoing dialysis. Recently, he also suffered stroke followed by severe sepsis and developed multiple-organ failure.

Chandraswami became popular because of his skills in astrology but he came to the limelight and caught once his name featured in a close association with former Prime Minister PV Narashimha Roa.

The Supreme Court ordered Chandraswami to pay penalty in several Foreign Exchange Management Act violation cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

The controversial spiritual leader was born in 1948 and hailed from Behror area of Rajasthan.

As per reports, the spiritual leader had given spiritual and astrological advice to Sultan of Brunei, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, actor Elizabeth Taylor and don Dawood Ibrahim.