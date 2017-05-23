As Modi Govt marks three years in office, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju spoke exclusively to NewsX spelling out Centre’s Kashmir Blueprint. Accepting that Kashmir is indeed a big challenge, Rijiju told NewsX that “the problem in Kashmir is not our creation”.

However, he added the Govt is confident about solving the issue and it will happen very soon. Indicating a crackdown on separatists, Rijiju assured, “Separatists are already under the scanner of our Investigative agencies, and aren’t roaming scot-free.”

Asked about the controversial video showing Indian Army’s Major Gogoi tying a man to the jeep, Rijiju responded, “Armed Forces too have human rights, just like any other person.”

Backing the Forces, the minister said, “Our Men in Uniform react when they are provoked.”

Major Gogoi was in the eye of a storm after the video of him tying up a civilian to jeep’s bonnet went viral in April. Minister Rijiju’s statement came on a day when Army Chief General Bipin Rawat decided to honour Major Gogoi with the COAS commendation card.

Talking about Modi Govt’s big diplomatic win at International Court Of Justice (ICJ), Rijiju said, “The govt delivered its promise on Kulbhushan Jadhav and will continue to pull all stops.”

Echoing Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s words, he also sent a terse message to Pakistan. “Stop being a safe haven for terrorists,” said Rijiju.

The face of Modi govt in North East, Kiren Rijiju also issued another warning to Beijing over its continuous meddling in our affairs. Referring to the OBOR boycott and controversy surrounding OBOR boycott Rijiju added, “Arunachal Pradesh is a part of India and China can’t interfere in our matters.”

Watch the full interview.