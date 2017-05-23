Amid the ongoing tension in the volatile state of Jammu and Kashmir, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has no policy to deal with the militancy in the valley.

“We want to ask Prime Minister Modi government what is their Kashmir policy? Is there a policy or not?, said Owaisi.

Citing the militant attacks on army camps in J&K, he said that in the present state Indian Army can only control but cannot end militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Army can control militancy in Kashmir, they can’t end it. There have been attacks on sixteen army camps.”

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Owaisi further said that the government has failed to provide governance in Kashmir.

His comments coincide when earlier today, the Indian Army decimated several Pakistani military posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the operation to curb militancy from across the border.

Major General Ashok Narula while briefing the media about the operation in Nowshera sector said, “Punitive fire assaults are being undertaken across the LoC. This is part of our counter-terror strategy. So that the number of terrorists (in J&K) is brought down and Kashmir youth do not tread a wrong path.”

Explaining the reason behind the attack, Maj. Gen Narula added, “Pakistan Army has been providing support to armed infiltrators. In recent actions in Naushera in Rajouri district, we have caused damage to Pakistan army posts.”

The tension between India and Pakistan along the LoC has considerably accelerated in the last six months along with repeated ceasefire violation and cross-border militancy.