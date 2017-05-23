Three students associated with All India Students Association (AISA) on Tuesday accused members of the rival Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of attacking them during the ‘Open Day’ in Delhi University.

AISA members Rajiv Kumar, Dhanpal and Sujit Chandravanshi, who are enrolled with the Delhi University, lodged a complaint with the police that members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s students organisation ABVP “inflicted on us mental and physical torture”.

“We were only distributing admission related pamphlets to the students seeking enrolment when about 10 ABVP members came and started abusing us. They also tore down our badges and pamphlets and heckled and scuffled with us in full view of police,” Sujit, a post-graduate student from the Faculty of Social Science, said.

Another student and an AISA member said that one of the three students who were “harassed” was physically handicapped.

Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) President Amit Tanwar, however, dismissed the accusation as false and said that the confrontation was over an act of “misbehaviour” with a girl.

“One of those boys misbehaved with a girl and when we heard the argument, we intervened. Are we so crazy that we will attack them without any reason? There was no scuffle moreover,” Tanwar, who was also present on the location and is one of the accused, said.