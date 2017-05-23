In yet another incident that exposes the poor security scenario for women in radio taxis the country, a woman shared her bitter experience when she was stalked by an Uber driver.

The girl, a resident of Pune, narrated the entire incident on her Facebook account:

Dear #UberIndia,

On the 07th of May I booked a cab from the airport to Pashan in pune with you for a relative and her 2 boys! The driver seemed friendly and asked her where was she coming from and tried making small talks, to which she initially replied with politeness and later started ignoring. Now this is what happens next. If this is not the beginning of harassment then what Is? I book my family with only uber because so far I felt safe and secure with you’ll. But not any more!!! When he said he was the driver I thought my cousin left something back in the cab and he is meaning to return it.. but this is what the truth was!!

Please see the pics attached!

#punepolice

Edited to add:

I got a call from uber saying that they are extremely sorry and that they will now suspend him. Said they picked my complain up from Twitter and will now speak to the driver and then write to me about the actions they’ve taken.

Thank you friends for your support by reacting to this post/ commenting on it and also sharing it.

UPDATE 2

They sent me a msg that the issues is resolved:-/

The complainant also shared how Uber responded in this case after she narrated the story on her Facebook profile and said:

Thank you friends for all the support which made Uber take prompt action. I received a call from #uberindia saying they were extremely sorry and would suspend the driver. Now i have received this mail from them. I want to now see what happens after the investigations are complete. I’m unwilling to accept any false promises!!