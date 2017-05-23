In a tragic accident in Uttarakhand, 22 people were killed and 7 injured when a bus carrying 29 people from Uttarkashi to Gangotri fell into a gorge above Bhagirathi River on Tuesday.

As per the report, the minibus full of pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh was returning from Hindu shrine Gangotri in Uttarakhand when it fell into 150 ft gorge.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) initiated a quick rescue operation said that the bus was hanging on a rock 50 ft above the Bhagirathi River. All the injured have been rushed to nearby hospital.

“Accident happened at around 1800 hrs today (Tuesday). More casualties feared. Fast flow of Bhagirathi river and darkness hampering rescue ops,” said ITBP

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 to injured in Uttarkashi accident.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in Uttarkashi bus accident.

Here are the Helpline numbers for more information on Uttarkashi bus accident:

DCR Uttarkashi: 9411112976

Range Office Dehradun: 0135-2716201

#WATCH: Rescue ops by ITBP personnel near Uttarakhand’s Dharasu, where bus carrying 29 pilgrims from MP, fell into river;22 bodies recovered pic.twitter.com/I54Ucd6op3 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 23, 2017

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)