As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, completes its three years in power, NewsX Senior Executive Editor Priya Sahgal in an exclusive conversation with Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari discussed about the 1000 days’ performance of the Modi government.
While speaking to NewsX about the opposition, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attacked the Congress party and said that Congress doesn’t have any relevance in Indian politics.
The Union Minister also added that Rahul Gandhi is fulfilling the dream of Mahatma Gandhi of ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’.
Highlights of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s interview to NewsX:
- Under the leadership of PM Modi our government is very successful.
- We have delivered more in 3 years than UPA government did in 10 years.
- This is a golden opportunity for foreign investors to invest in India.
- PM Modi is a leader with vision.
- My work is my highest priority, don’t want to get involved in party politics.
- Our govt took the appropriate decision of moving to ICJ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case.
- The way Congress is going, only God can save them.
- ‘Sabka saath-sabka vikas’ is the mission for us.