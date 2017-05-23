As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, completes its three years in power, NewsX Senior Executive Editor Priya Sahgal in an exclusive conversation with Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari discussed about the 1000 days’ performance of the Modi government.

While speaking to NewsX about the opposition, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attacked the Congress party and said that Congress doesn’t have any relevance in Indian politics.

The Union Minister also added that Rahul Gandhi is fulfilling the dream of Mahatma Gandhi of ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’.

Highlights of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s interview to NewsX: