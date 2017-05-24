Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in an exclusive conversation with NewsX applauded Indian Army’s move to felicitate Major Leetul Gogoi with ‘Commendation Card’ for his ‘sustained efforts’ in counter- insurgency operations in the valley.

“Getting the honour directly from the Indian Army Chief is a very good thing and I am very happy that the Army chief did this,” Capt Amrinder told Sourav Sanyal of NewsX, on Tuesday.

Capt. Amarinder asserted that it is “soldier’s duty” to carry out the orders given to him and Major Gogoi did same to the best of his abilities.

Major Gogoi is a young officer who performed his duties and “deserves” the honour, added Amrinder.

There has been a score of jumbled reactions from across the nation as Major Gogoi is also investigated after a video of a Kashmiri youth tied to the bonnet of a jeep by the Indian Army went viral last month.

Responding to the critics Punjab CM said that the “officer did not have any other alternative” as he was heading a 5-vehicle convoy returning from by-election duty in Srinagar got cordon by thousands of agitating stone-pelters in Srinagar.

“Instead of criticising him everyone should give him a great pat on the back,” said Amrinder

On Kashmir issue, Punjab Chief Minister said, “We all want Kashmir to come back to the mainstream of the country but before that happens you have to ensure that the writ of the government runs in Kashmir and the organisation that can do that will be the Indian Army.”

Earlier today while talking to NewsX in an exclusive interview, Major Gogoi said that he was in “do-or-die” situation, surrounded by over a thousand stone pelters, and his quick thinking of using a stone pelter as a human shield saved many lives. “17 boys in QRT team, 4 civilian polling agents, 7 ITBP men, 4 J&K cops and EVM machine were stranded,” the officer added.

Explaining the decision further, Major Gogoi said, “I saved lives without firing a bullet or beating anyone. From my point of view, I have done no wrong. If your intentions are right nothing will happen to you. Be positive. Work hard and things will be okay”.