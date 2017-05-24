Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that guarantee-free education loans, up to Rs 10 lakh, will be extended to students who join colleges outside the city state.

Till now the scheme was available only for students who join colleges in Delhi.

“We had launched guarantee-free education loan scheme last year so that children from disadvantaged backgrounds can avail education loans up to Rs 10 lakh without having to mortgage anything,” Kejriwal said.

Interacting with 372 students from Delhi government schools who cleared Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, he urged them “to never forget their country after becoming engineers”.

“The poorest section of society pays taxes which fund government schools. Next you will enroll into a government-run engineering college, which is also funded in the same way. You should not forget this when you become engineers,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was also present at the event, termed the students as the brand ambassadors of government schools.

“Wherever you go after this, you will be representing and bringing glory to Delhi government schools,” said Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio.