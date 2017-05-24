Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, who were trapped in Hakripora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir on Tuesday night, managed to escape from the encounter site after exchanging heavy fire with the security forces.

The forces had cordoned off the area and launched a massive search operation after inputs about the presence of at least three militants.

According to sources, one of the militants present at the encounter site was the Lashkar commander Abu Dujana.

As the searches were on, the militants tried to break the cordon and opened fire at security forces, triggering an encounter.

A Kashmir local daily reported that soon after the encounter took place, the villagers from the nearby areas reached the encounter site and started pelting stones at the security forces. The operation was later called off at around 7 am.

The encounter coincides when the Indian Army on Tuesday decimated several Pakistani military posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the operation to curb militancy from across the border.

The tension between India and Pakistan along the LoC has considerably accelerated in the last six months along with repeated ceasefire violation and cross-border militancy.