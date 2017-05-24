A day after one person was killed and several others injured after communal clashes broke out in western Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, four senior officials and additional policemen were rushed to monitor the law and order situation in the area.

Led by Home Secretary Mani Prasad Mishra, the team comprises of Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Aditya Mishra, Inspector General (Special Task Force) Amitabh Yash and DG Security Vijay Bhushan.

Mani Prasad Mishra said that adequate security deployment has been done to prevent clashes.

“Situation is under control, we are monitoring everything and will be camping here (at the scene) till normalcy returns,” Mishra added.

According to NDTV, the clashes broke out after a group of Dalits allegedly threw stones at the homes of few Rajputs in Shabbirpur, hours before Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati’s rally.

Mayawati visited the area after Dalits held a demonstration over anti-Dalit violence at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on May 21.

The fresh clashes broke out when a truck carrying Dalits back to their village from Mayawati’s rally was attacked by Thakurs, resulting in the death of a Dalit man.

This is the third time in three months that violence has erupted in the Saharanpur village.

The Yogi Adityanath government blamed the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati for the fresh violence on Tuesday.

On Sunday, hundreds of Dalits protested in the national capital to demand justice for community members who, they said, fell victim to a communal clash in a village in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on May 5.

The protestors led by a newly formed Dalit outfit the Bheem Army and comprising youths from Saharanpur district and nearby towns were joined at Jantar Mantar by members of the All India Students Association, student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

(With IANS inputs)