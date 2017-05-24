The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has allowed Indian woman Uzma to return to India and has also ordered that police provide security to her till Wagah Border, ANI reported. Magistrate Salman Amjad Siddique ordered the Interior Ministry to deport Uzma Jan, a doctor, to India.

The court returned Uzma her original immigration form, which her husband had submitted to the court on Tuesday.

Uzma had submitted a reply in Islamabad High Court, reiterating to return to India. She had alleged that her Pakistani husband forced her to marry at gunpoint.

Uzma told Indian diplomats that she was not aware that Pakistani man Tahir Ali was already married and a father of four.

The Foreign Office said the Indian High Commission had told Pakistani authorities that 20-year-old Uzma did not wish to live with Ali.

According to Ali, he met Uzma, who is from New Delhi, in Malaysia. She travelled to Pakistan on May 1 via the Wagha-Attari border and got married to him at Buner on May 3.

Uzma claimed her immigration documents were snatched after she reached Pakistan and she was harassed and tortured regularly while living with her Pakistani husband.

She filed a case under the Pakistan Penal Code and recorded her statement in front of a magistrate, saying she did not want to leave the Indian mission in Islamabad till she could safely travel back to India.

