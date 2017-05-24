Shiv Sena on Tuesday hailed the ‘punitive fire assault’ on the Pakistan posts by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera district.

The Shiv Sena even said that in order to give Pakistan a befitting reply for their unprovoked ceasefire violations Indian Army should now hoist the Indian flag in Lahore, Pakistan.

While talking to the news agency, ANI, Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant was quoted saying, “We do welcome this step by the Indian Army. Pakistan posts have been destroyed. Though it came late, but was strong. The army should not stop until the Tiranga is hoisted in Lahore.”

While addressing press the Indian Army on Tuesday said that punitive fire assaults were undertaken across the Line of Control (LoC) to counter terrorist action from Pakistan. Indian Army had also issued a video, supporting their statement.

Major General AK Narula, Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) said, “The Pakistan Army has been providing support to armed infiltrators by engaging the Indian Army forward troops from their weapons emplacements and pill boxes closer to the LoC,”