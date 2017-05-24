The Inspector General of Police (IGP) with the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) has come out with damning evidence against a joint operation carried out by the Army, Assam Police, CRPF and the SSB. The operation, which took place in Chirang district of Assam, has been called as fake.

According to the initial report, the operation took place near Simlaguri village under Amguri police station. Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rajnish Rai, who is leading the investigation, claimed that two men were picked up from a nearby village and were killed in Simlaguri. He claimed that weapons were planted on the bodies of the two men.

With the inquiry into the case already in place, witnesses who identified the photographs of the two men will be brought before the inquiry team. Rai claimed that the two individuals were picked up by the Assam Police and the Army and were handed over to another team who later killed them.

The two who were killed in the alleged fake encounter, Lukash Narazy and David Islary, were active cadres of NDFB.