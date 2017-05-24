Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said all the government ministers and officials will meet the public without appointment in their offices.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered all the Delhi government ministers and officers except field staff to meet public without appointment between 10-11 a.m. from Monday to Friday,” Sisodia said while addressing a press conference here.

“The decision has been taken by the Chief Minister in response to feedback from different quarters about disconnect between people and the government,” Sisodia said.

“Kejriwal has also directed the Chief Secretary to ensure no meeting is scheduled from 10-11 a.m. and officers are available for one-to-one interaction with the public,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader added.