China on Wednesday said that it had no information about the Indian Air Force Sukhoi fighter jet with 2 pilots on board that has been missing for over 24 hours after it took off from Tezpur base camp in Assam.

“We have been following the situation in South Tibet (Arunachal Pradesh) very closely…I have no information to offer at the moment,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang.

Citing the territorial dispute between India and Pakistan, Lu Kang further said, Beijing’s stand on the eastern section of the India-China border is “consistent and clear.”

“We hope India can stick to the arrangements reached between the two sides and avoid disrupting peace and stability at the border areas,” added Lu.

A Sukhoi-30MKI fighter that took off at 9:30 AM, May 23 went missing near Doulasang area of Arunachal Pradesh, the border area between India and China.

The aircraft was 60 km north of the Tezpur base when it lost contact with the station.

A massive search and rescue operation has been activated to locate the aircraft and the pilots.

Tezpur Air force station in Assam is located at 172 km from the China border. It is one of the three air bases of the IAF in the country that hosts the Sukhoi.

India-China has a long territorial disagreement along the actual Line of Control (LoC). On one hand, Beijing claims Arunachal Pradesh as Southern Tibet and their part; India asserts about the ‘Aksai Chin’ area that China occupied during the 1962 war.