A day after one person was killed and several others injured after communal clashes broke out in western Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh government has sacked Senior Superintendent of Police SC Dubey and District Magistrate NP Singh.

Yogi Adityanath government fired SC Dubey and DM NP Singh for their inability to control the violence between the Rajputs and Dalits in the area.

The decision by UP govt comes in the wake of fresh clashes that broke out after a group of Dalits allegedly threw stones at the homes of Rajputs in Shabbirpur.

The incident happened hours before Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati’s rally.

The police so far has arrested at least 24 people in connection with the clashes between the two communities.

This is the third time in three months that violence has erupted in the Saharanpur village.

The Yogi Adityanath government blamed the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati for the fresh violence on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, hundreds of Dalits protesters held a march in the national capital demanding the UP government to take action against the people responsible for the outbreak of the clash leading to 1 death.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Sanjiv Balyan, said that “BSP is trying to politicize” the matter and the government will ensure that the culprits behind the incident won’t be spared.