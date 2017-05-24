BJP lawmaker and veteran actor Paresh Rawal was in the limelight after he deleted his controversial tweet targeting author Arundhati Roy. Paresh Rawal on Wednesday evening said that he was forced by micro blogging site Twitter to take down his comment.

After the issue made headlines, Paresh Rawal issued a letter and said, “With this letter, I inform to all my supporters and citizens of this country that I am being coerced to delete something I tweeted on May 21, or else Twitter would block my account.”

The BJP MP also said, “I, Paresh Rawal, citizen of India, continue to defend my tweet and support my expression which was made without any prejudice to gender, race, religion or caste. More importantly, I maintain that I ardently love my country and support my country unwaveringly, I stand by and will continue to stand by the citizens and Indian armed forces under any situation and at any cost.”

BJP MP Paresh Rawal’s deleted tweet suggested that instead of a Kashmiri stone-pelter, author Arundhati Roy should be tied to an Army jeep.

The tweet came days after an Army Major in Kashmir trussed up a civilian, Farooq Dar, on his jeep bonnet using him as a human shield against a stone-pelting mob. The incident sparked a huge uproar, particularly after the officer was commended by Army chief General Bipin Rawat for his counter-insurgency service in Jammu and Kashmir.