In a goodwill gesture and setting an example for one and all, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy to make way for an ambulance to pass in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The incident happened when the Prime Minister, returning from an event in Gandhinagar, spotted an ambulance on the Gandhinagar-Ahmedabad road.

PM Modi, while neglecting the security protocol, directed his convoy to stop to make way for the ambulance to pass.

“The ambulance was given priority to move ahead,” a local news portal reported.

In the past, many people have lost their life after their ambulance failed to reach hospitals due to busy roads or some VVIP activities but coming from Prime Minister, it seems that he has set an example for other ministers and VIPs.