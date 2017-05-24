At least one civilian got injured on Wednesday when terrorists hurled a grenade on CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and SOG (Special Operation Group) in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a massive search operation.

The attack comes a day after Indian Army on Tuesday decimated several Pakistani military posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the operation to curb militancy from across the border.

The tension between India and Pakistan along the LoC has considerably accelerated in the last six months along with repeated ceasefire violation and cross-border militancy.

This is a developing story, more details awaited