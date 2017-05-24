Private airline major Jet Airways on Wednesday announced introduction of its third non-stop daily service between Mumbai and London Heathrow, effective from October 29.

The airline will deploy Boeing 777-300ER — the biggest aircraft in its fleet — on this route, the statement added.

According to the airline, the new flight will boost Jet Airways’ passenger and cargo capacity between India and the United Kingdom by almost 33 per cent.

“The new frequency will enable us to offer our guests seamless connectivity, choice and convenience with partners Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic over London Heathrow with a single baggage drop and through check-in.

“Our world-class experience together with our signature Indian hospitality, makes us stand apart from the competition,” Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Commercial Officer, Jet Airways, said in a statement here.

Currently, the airline major operates flights to 65 destinations, including in India and overseas.