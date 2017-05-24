The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kamrup district of Assam at a cost of Rs 1,123 crore.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The new hospital will be built at a cost of Rs 1,123 crore and it will be set up under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY),” Jaitley said.

The new AIIMS with a capacity of 750 beds will be completed in 48 months from the zero date i.e. is the date of the approval of Central government.

The hospital will also have 22 speciality or super-speciality departments, including 16 operation theaters. It will also have an AYUSH department with 30 beds for providing treatment facilities in traditional system of medicine.

The hospital will have trauma center facilities, medical college with an intake of 100 MBBS students per year, nursing college with an intake of 60 B.Sc. (Nursing) students per year, residential complexes and allied facilities or services, broadly on the pattern of Delhi’s AIIMS.