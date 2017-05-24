The Income Tax Department officials have conducted searches at the residences and other properties of many senior administrative officers in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, an official said.

The searches were simultaneously conducted in Meerut, Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Baghpat and Delhi.

Of those searched, two are Indian Administrative Service and three are Provincial Civil Services (PCS) officers.

According to reports, there were IT raids on the house and establishments of Hriday Shankar Tiwari, Health Director of Uttar Pradesh; S.K. Singh, Special Secretary, Prisons; and former Ghaziabad District Magistrate Vimal Sharma, currently posted as the CEO of Greater Noida Authority.

His Public Relations Officer Rajesh Sharma has also been reportedly searched by IT sleuths, as has been retired IAS officer Girija Shankar Tripathi.

The Meerut residence of IAS officer Vimal Sharma’s wife Mamta Sharma has also been raided, an official said.