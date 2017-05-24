Terrorists on Wednesday evening shot Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Qayoom in the Barzullah area of Srinagar.

Following the attack, Abdul Qayoom who remains to be in a critical condition has been shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) hospital in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar.

The gunmen reportedly shot Qayoom three times outside his home in Srinagar.

This is the second instance within a month when the terrorists have targeted a politician in the troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, last month a ruling PDP party leader Abdul Ghani Dar was shot dead on the outskirts of Pulwama in south Kashmir.

J&K: PDP worker referred to hospital after terrorists shot at him in Srinagar’s Barzulla pic.twitter.com/8GTm56dmdh — ANI (@ANI_news) May 24, 2017

This is a developing story, more details awaited