A video of a cop from Uttar Pradesh police caning a man has surfaced on the internet. The police office can be seen hitting the man with a wooden rod while his junior was instructed to hold the victim’s hand.

After the video went viral on the social media the matter was investigated and the accused cop who can be seen thrashing the man was identified as Lokendra Pratap Singh, has been suspended.

The video was recorded inside a police station in Badaun on Monday. The victim Swaley Chaudhary is a youth leader of Samajwadi Party (SP). The SP leader was allegedly involved in a tussle between two groups over a bus ride.

In the video the police officer can be seen instructing his junior how to hold the victim and then lifts victim’s Kurta and land certain blows with a rod on him.

An argument between the two groups led to clashes in which even sticks and stones were used. According to the police there was firing too.