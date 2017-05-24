The UN has denied that its observers in Kashmir came under attack from Indian army in Kashmir, refuting the Pakistani allegations.

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters on Wednesday that there was no evidence of an attack on UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP).

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had alleged that a vehicle carrying UNMOGIP Majors Emmanual of the Philippines and Mirko of Croatia came under attack from India while on a visit to the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistani-administered Kashmir.

“This afternoon in Bhimber District in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, UNMOGIP military observers accompanied by Pakistani army escorts heard gunshots,” Dujarric said. “There is no evidence that the UNMOGIP military observers were targeted by the gunfire.”

“No UN military observer was injured,” he added.

The Pakistan Army on Wednesday claimed that two UNMOGIP officials narrowly escaped after Indian troops fired at their vehicle while they were visiting areas along the Line of Control.

A ISPR statement said: “Indian troops committed unprovoked ceasefire violation” and “targeted the UNMOGIP vehicle along LOC in Khanjar sector, despite the UNMOGIP’s blue flag being hoisted on the vehicle as per procedure.