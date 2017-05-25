The AAP on Wednesday took a dig at the National Democratic Alliance government’s three years in office at the Centre and said the ruling BJP had only spread fear and hatred since May 2014.

The Aam Aadmi Party said the three years of governance could be summed up in the slogan of ‘Dehshat se ha ha kaar, teen saal jumla sarkar’.

“They came to power with tall promises, but how many of these have been fulfilled in three years?” AAP leader Sanjay Singh asked.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s main slogan was ‘Sabka saath sabka vikas’ (everyone’s cooperation and everyone’s development), but there has been violence against the Muslims, Dalits, youngsters, women, and universities, he told the media here.

“(Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath came up with the promise of ‘Ram Rajya’, but Saharanpur has been burning for the past one month and one death was reported there even yesterday (Tuesday),” Sanjay Singh added.

The AAP leader said all this started off with the death of Hyderabad University’s Dalit research scholar Rohit Vemula.

“As a young Dalit student, Vemula had to face neglect to such an extend that he was forced to commit suicide,” he added.

The AAP leader said that Akhlaq of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh was lynched by a mob over beaf consumption allegations; Pehlu Khan was beaten to death in Rajasthan, and four Dalit youths were stripped and flogged in Gujarat’s Una — all in the name of cow protection.

“If the Prime Minister and his ministers are busy speaking about their achievements, they should answer these questions also,” Sanjay Singh said.

As for how could Modi or the Centre be held responsible for law and order in states, the AAP leader said: “In all these states, votes were asked in the name of Modi; (hence) he has the responsibility to maintain law and order.”

Asked if the BJP’s governance is bad, how come the party had won assembly elections, AAP leader Ashutosh asked: “If winning elections is a measure of good governance, how come people like Mohammad Shahabuddin win elections from Siwan while being in jail?”

On the Electonic Voting Machines (EVMs) controversy, Sanjay Singh showed a picture of two youths purportedly with an EVM connected to a computer, at their Varanasi home, and asked why the government is not inquiring into the matter.

“The Election Commission says their machines are kept under high security and no one can access it. And this (picure) is from the Prime Minister’s own constituency,” the AAP leader said.

He said the party hasn’t decided on participating in the Election Commission’s EVM hacking challenge from June 3.

“If anyone wants to hack an EVM, will they hack it according to guidelines set by the EC?” he asked.

Sanjay Singh said that the EC should organise a hackathon in which hackers get unlimited access to EVMs.

“According to the current EC guidelines, only the BJP can hack it. Or may be it can be done using cow urine or black magic,” Sanjay Singh quipped.