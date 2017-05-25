A day after Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted her permission, the Indian national Uzma Ahmed, who had accused her Pakistani husband of marrying her at gunpoint, finally returned to India through Attari border amid tight security.

The IHC on Wednesday said that Uzma can return to India, In fact, the court also gave back the original immigration form to Uzma which her husband Tahir had submitted to the court on Tuesday.

After court’s decision, Tahir had expressed his desire to meet Uzma but the latter refused.

Expressing happiness over Uzma’s safe return, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted, “Uzma – Welcome home India’s daughter. I am sorry for all that you have gone through.”

EAM Sushma Swaraj to address a joint press conference with Uzma, who returned from Pakistan today after permission by Islamabad High Court pic.twitter.com/qtOKgFKJbx — ANI (@ANI_news) May 25, 2017

Uzma had submitted a reply in Islamabad High Court, reiterating to return to India. She had alleged that her Pakistani husband forced her to marry at gunpoint.

She told Indian diplomats that she was not aware that Pakistani man Tahir Ali was already married and a father of four.

The Foreign Office said the Indian High Commission had told Pakistani authorities that 20-year-old Uzma did not wish to live with Ali.

Indian woman Uzma returned to India via Attari-Wagah border after Islamabad HC’s permission, had alleged she was forced to marry a Pakistani pic.twitter.com/fzqNs4Xrpg — ANI (@ANI_news) May 25, 2017

According to Ali, he met Uzma, who is from New Delhi, in Malaysia. She travelled to Pakistan on May 1 via the Wagah-Attari border and got married to him at Buner on May 3.

Uzma claimed her immigration documents were snatched after she reached Pakistan and she was harassed and tortured regularly while living with her Pakistani husband.

She filed a case under the Pakistan Penal Code and recorded her statement in front of a magistrate, saying she did not want to leave the Indian mission in Islamabad till she could safely travel back to India.

(With IANS inputs)