Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had a narrow escape on Thursday morning when his chopper crash landed in Maharashtra’s Latur district, news agency ANI reported. The chief minister and the team have escaped unhurt. “Our helicopter did meet with an accident in Latur but I and my team is absolutely safe, nothing to worry, Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

The helicopter, carrying four persons including Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, landed immediately after taking off due to some technical snag.

“We were four people. A person with me, Chetan Pathak, was slightly hurt but he is ok now. My blood pressure was taken, everything is normal,” Fadnavis told NDTV.

This comes days after Fadnavis had to travel by road through an insurgency-hit area after his chopper developed a technical fault in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.