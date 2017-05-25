A- A A+

A school bus in Kashmir carrying more than 40 students fell into a narrow valley in Rajouri area of J&K on Thursday evening.

As per reports, the school bus was travelling from Manjagot in Rajouri to Peer Ki Gali.

According to government official and relief teams looking at the intensity of the accident casualties are feared.

(This is a breaking story….further details awaited)

First Published | 25 May 2017 5:15 PM
