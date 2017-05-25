A 33-year-old woman, Shubhawati Devi on Thursday tried to block Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s convoy in Azamgarh. Shubhawati gave a tough time to the local police and then to the senior officials in the security team of the Chief Minister.

Shubhawati is employed with Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) which is a central government agency which works in a close partnership with state government.

Shubhawati wanted to hand over a memorandum to UP CM over the issue of salaries of ASHA employees. However in the entire tussle the paper got lost and the CM’s convoy moved away.

ASHA workers are considered to be voluntary workers and they earn anywhere between Rs. 1,000 to 2,000 per month based on the tasks they perform. Shubhawati’s husband is unemployed and she has five children.