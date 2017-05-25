Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth will arrive here on Friday on a three-day state visit to India, it was announced on Thursday.

“This will be his (Jugnauth’s) first visit abroad since he assumed office in January this year,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said in his weekly media briefing here.

On Saturday, Jugnauth will call on President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice President Hamid Ansari and hold delegation-level talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Defence and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will also call on the visiting dignitary, who is a person of Indian origin.

He will also address a business event organised by industry lobbies CII, Ficci and Assocham on Friday.

“India and Mauritius have indelible linkages of history, ethnicity, culture and language which have shaped the unique between the two countries over the years,” Baglay said.

He said that the diverse and multi-faceted bilateral ties gained significant momentum following Modi’s “momentous visit” to Mauritius in March 2015.

“Prime Minister Jugnauth’s forthcoming visit to India is a part of our continuous engagement with the government of Mauritius at the highest level and reflects the special ties between our two countries,” the spokesperson said.

During his visit, Jugnauth will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister Ivan Collendavelloo, and the cabinet and finance secretaries.