South Delhi’s notorious gangster Ravi Gangwal, involved in over a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder, and assault, has been arrested with his two accomplices, the city police said on Thursday.

A pistol made in Turkey, eight cartridges and two knives were seized from Gangwal’s possession, the police said.

Gangwal, 30, Sunny, 32, and Nakul, 31, were arrested late Wednesday night when they were sitting in an SUV near Iskcon temple in south Delhi.

“During night patrol, the police came across a Scorpio SUV parked near the Iskcon temple. When police asked its occupants to come out, they tried to speed away. Police chased and intercepted them in Garhi village,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said.

He said Gangwal brandished a pistol and threatened to open fire on the police but was overpowered along with his accomplices.

The police officer said Gangwal was waiting for the release of Deepak Pandit of a rival gang from Tihar jail to ensure his dominance in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar area.

Gangwal was currently out on bail in the case of murder of Banno in 2014 over her property in Devli area.