A 62-year-old woman was on Thursday killed by her son, an operator with MTNL, after a fight over a trivial issue in west Delhi, police said.

The incident came to light at around 10.30 a.m when the accused, identified as Rajiv Sharma, 42, informed the police about the crime.

“When the police teams reached Sharma’s residence in Raj Nagar Part-II, they found his mother, Premlata Sharma lying dead in a pool of blood. We have recovered the knife which was used by Sharma for stabbing his mother,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Surender Kumar said.

Sharma is married and works as an operator with MTNL, Kumar said.

“On interrogation, Sharma said he would have altercations with his mother over petty issues often. He in frustration killed her over an altercation on a minor issue. He also said his mother believed in black magic which she practiced some times. He had objected to that several times,” Kumar added.

Police arrested Sharma from his residence.