As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, completes its 3 years in power, NewsX Senior Executive Editor Priya Sahgal in an exclusive conversation with Minister of State Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge) Rajiv Pratap Rudy discussed the performance of the NDA government, about his own ministry and the opposition.

Responding to whether the BJP-led government’s honeymoon period was still continuing, Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy said, “Not the honeymoon period, its the performance period and its a paradigm shift from what the previous governments use to do. The narrative of this government is completely different. When you see in the policies, implementation and the connect, it’s for the poor, the week, for women, for divyang, for the unemployed, for farmers, for the housewives. The delivery mechanism has been created in such a way that actually works.”

“Whether its the Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Skill Development Scheme or schemes like Digital India; so this connect is there and when you say so its actually being reflected. Therefore, this cannot be a honeymoon period,” Rajiv Pratap Rudy said.

“There is a positive feeling towards the leadership,” the Union Minister added.

Speaking on Bihar politics and its Chief Minister, Rajiv Pratap Rudy said that let Nitish Kumar be with Lalu Prasad Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal.

