The Central Government on Thursday said that Corporate Affairs Secretary Tapan Ray will be the next Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, under the Ministry of Finance from June 1, 2017. He is a 1982 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Gujarat cadre.

According to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Ray will take up the additional charge of the post of Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs from June 1, 2017.

“The competent authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, to Tapan Ray, lAS (GJ:1982), Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, on superannuation of Shaktikanta Das, IAS (TN:1980), with effect from 01.06.2017 and until further orders,” the ACC said in an order.

The government had extended Das’s tenure by three months until May 31, 2017.