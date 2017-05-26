An old crime was highlighted after a video that went viral on the social media showing four men being beaten by locals of Chainpura in Ajmer district of Rajasthan. The 50-seconder video shows 3-4 people belonging to the Sikh community being thrashed by the mob. The incident which got highlighted after the video went viral is almost month-and-a-half old.

Commenting on the matter, Jasbir Singh, Chairman of State Minorities Commission said, “The matter has come into my notice. The incident location was unidentified. In fact, I got a vehicle number traced and found that the incident happened somewhere in Ajmer”.

“I have asked the Ajmer police administration to check the matter. A factual report has been sought within 10 days”, he added.

Matter of 4 men being brutally thrashed by angered mob comes to light after a MONTH. Police knew the matter since start. NO arrests yet. pic.twitter.com/FWQ90vPUXy — Akshat Khanna (@AkshatNotGuilty) May 26, 2017

Following the matter, Rajasthan State Commission for Minorities has also sought a factual report of the matter.

Further disclosing the matter, the police official said that the 4 Sikh men had come to the village to collect donations. However, the locals started beating them, alleging that they molested a women residing in the Chainpur village.

However, the police claimed that the Sikh men were not found involved in molestation and were asked to file a cross FIR but they did not lodged any complaint.

Meanwhile, confirming the incident, Laxman Ram, SHO Nasirabad Sadar said that post the matter, sarpanch of Chainpura had lodged a complaint against the 4 men following which they were arrested and released later on bail.