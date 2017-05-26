Naxals on Friday torched a signal set and communication system and partially damaged engine of goods train at Dumri Bihar railway station in Bokaro, Jharkhand, news agency ANI reported. The incident happened at around 11.30 pm on Thursday.

The Civil Police said that they received information on Friday morning about the vandalisation of a train engine by the Naxals at Dumri Bihar railway station.

Soon after the incident happened, Commandant 26 Bn CRPF and Superintendent of Police (SP) Bokaro left for the incident site. Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation to probe the incident.

On May 19, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were injured in a blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s worst insurgency-hit Sukma district.

The attack took place when a patrolling team of CRPF jawans was out on duty. They were immediately taken to the district headquarters for medical care.